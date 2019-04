Lars and Tim Schmidt, President & Founder of US Concealed Carry Association, discuss how Washington is getting in the way of gun owners. Due to the state of Washington’s rigidness on gun laws, Tim explained that of the 10,000 plus members of USCCA none of them will be self-insured when it comes to legal self-defense.

