PORTLAND, Ore. – The unemployment rate in the Portland Metro area ticked up from 3.5 percent in August to 3.6 percent in September.

The Oregon Employment Department says about 51,500 people were unemployed last month, that’s almost 6,000 fewer than a year ago.

Employers cut about 2,200 jobs.

The statewide unemployment rate increased to 3.8 percent last month.