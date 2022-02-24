Ukraine Hit By More Cyberattacks, Destructive Malware

BOSTON (AP) – Ukraine’s parliament and other government and banking websites have been hit with another wave of distributed-denial-of-service attacks, and cybersecurity researchers say unidentified attackers have also infected hundreds of computers with destructive malware. Cybersecurity experts say the latest incidents follow Russia’s playbook using digital aggression to complement armed action. A top Ukrainian cyber defense official would not comment on the reported malware attack, which the cybersecurity firm ESET Research Labs says affected large organizations it would not name. It says that while it could not immediately identify the attackers, the incident appears related to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.