U.S. Marshals Shoot Man In Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a man has been taken to the hospital after U.S. marshals shot him in Spokane.
The Marshals Service says its fugitive task force on Monday afternoon was trying to arrest 42-year-old Kevin Gellnes when he pulled out a handgun.
Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Washington Gavin Duffy says officers then shot and wounded Gellnes.
The incident occurred in Spokane’s Hillyard neighborhood.
Duffy says Gellnes was wanted by Spokane police in connection with a shooting on Sept. 27 and that his arrest was also sought by the state Department of Corrections for firearms and drug-related charges.
It wasn’t immediately known if Gellnes has a lawyer to speak for him.