U.S. Judge Won’t Block Huge Lithium Mine On Nevada-Oregon Line

RENO, Nev. (AP) – A federal judge has sided with the Biden administration and a mining company in a fight with environmentalists and tribal leaders trying to block a huge lithium mine in Nevada near the Oregon line.

The judge in Reno denied the opponents’ request Friday for an emergency injunction to prohibit any work at the largest known U.S. lithium deposit until an appellate court can hear their latest appeal.

Her ruling clears the way for construction to begin next week at the mine backers say would speed production of raw materials for electric vehicle batteries critical to combatting climate change.

Opponents say it would destroy key wildlife habitat and sacred cultural treasures.