KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

U.S. Judge Won’t Block Huge Lithium Mine On Nevada-Oregon Line

February 24, 2023 12:50PM PST
Share
U.S. Judge Won’t Block Huge Lithium Mine On Nevada-Oregon Line

RENO, Nev. (AP) – A federal judge has sided with the Biden administration and a mining company in a fight with environmentalists and tribal leaders trying to block a huge lithium mine in Nevada near the Oregon line.

The judge in Reno denied the opponents’ request Friday for an emergency injunction to prohibit any work at the largest known U.S. lithium deposit until an appellate court can hear their latest appeal.

Her ruling clears the way for construction to begin next week at the mine backers say would speed production of raw materials for electric vehicle batteries critical to combatting climate change.

Opponents say it would destroy key wildlife habitat and sacred cultural treasures.

 

More about:
line
nevada
Oregon

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Jumps To 6.32% This Week
2

Buffalo Shooter Gets Life Sentence For Market Massacre
3

Kari Lake Loses Appeal Of Loss In Arizona Governor's Race
4

Weapons Supervisor Pleads Not Guilty In 'Rust' Shooting Case
5

DOJ Search Of Former Vice President Pence's Office Turns Up No New Classified Docs