Two Washington State Teenagers Charged With Murder

Jan 7, 2021 @ 10:36am

MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) – Two teenage boys in Marysville, ages 16 and 17, are in custody after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the stomach and died.

The two teens were arrested for investigation of second-degree murder when Marysville police carried out search warrants Wednesday.

Both of the arrested boys resided in Marysville.

Police had received reports of gunshots at 8:48 p.m. Tuesday.

They found the teenager with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

He was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, where he later died.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim and determine the cause and manner of death.

murder Teens Washington
