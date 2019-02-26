Two Suspects In Custody Accused Of Hitting Deputy With Car
By Pat Boyle
|
Feb 26, 2019 @ 6:09 AM

Vancouver, Wash. – Two women have been taken into custody today  for allegedly striking a Clark County Sheriff’s deputy with their car and then speeding off. Deputies spotted the suspect car early this morning and arrested the women who were in a nearby home. They say 27 year old Maryelena Clark and 34 year old Angelia Mason both had an outstanding felony warrant. They now face assault and attempting to elude charges.

The deputy was hit early Monday during a traffic stop. He stopped to check a car pulled off on the shoulder. Two women were standing outside the car. As he approached the car, they got in and sped off, hitting him in the lower part of his body. He was treated for minor injuries at the hospital and then released.

 

 

 

