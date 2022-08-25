Two Portland Homicide Victims Identified

Beverly Grove Apartments (Credit: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people killed on the first weekend of August have been identified. They’re the 54th and 55th homicide victims of the year.

A man was shot on North Schmeer Road east of Interstate 5 around 2:00am on the August 6th. He’s identified as 53-year-old Otis Abner.

A woman was assaulted at the Beverly Grove Apartments on Northeast 104th Avenue near Hancock Street around 1:30am on August 8th. She has been identified as 59-year-old Penelope Fagan.

There has not been an arrest in either homicide.

