KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo
Portland's Afternoon News w/ Tim Lantz
4:00pm - 7:00pm

Two Portland Homicide Victims Identified

August 25, 2022 12:19PM PDT
Share
Beverly Grove Apartments (Credit: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people killed on the first weekend of August have been identified.  They’re the 54th and 55th homicide victims of the year.

A man was shot on North Schmeer Road east of Interstate 5 around 2:00am on the August 6th.  He’s identified as 53-year-old Otis Abner.

A woman was assaulted at the Beverly Grove Apartments on Northeast 104th Avenue near Hancock Street around 1:30am on August 8th.  She has been identified as 59-year-old Penelope Fagan.

There has not been an arrest in either homicide.

Related | Portland’s Homicides Of 2022

More about:
assault
Beverly Grove Apartments
Homicide
murder
Otis Abner
Penelope Fagan
Portland
Shooting

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Cooling Centers Open Again Thursday
3

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Expands Emergency Declaration On Homeless Camping To Schools
4

Uvalde School Board Fires Police Chief After Mass Shooting
5

200 TriMet Bus Shelters Damaged This Summer