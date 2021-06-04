      Weather Alert

Two Oregon Men Convicted Of Murder In Nevada

Jun 4, 2021 @ 10:27am
Courtesy: MGN

RENO, Nev. (AP) – Nevada prosecutors say two Oregon men face possible life sentences without parole after being convicted of murder and attempted robbery in a 2019 fatal shooting during a robbery attempt in Reno.

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said 24-year-old Daniel Shadow Bear Hutchinson and 55-year-old Justin Tyron Jackson, both from Chiloquin, Oregon, are scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 17 in the shooting death of 37-year-old Christopher Dressler of Sparks.

According to the office, Dressler met Hutchinson and Jackson at a club and walked with the two men before they tried to rob Dressler, who was shot in the chest by Hutchinson.

TAGS
murder nevada Oregon
Popular Posts
Biden, GOP Senator To Meet As Infrastructure Deadline Looms
Hillsboro man killed in motorcycle crash on Friday
376 New COVID-19 Cases In Oregon Saturday, 1 New Death
Legislative staff in Oregon become first in nation to unionize
Feds: Unemployment fraud suspect attempted to bilk IRS of $1.6M
Connect With Us Listen To Us On