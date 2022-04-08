      Weather Alert

Two Oregon Congressmen Test Positive For COVID-19

Apr 8, 2022 @ 12:36pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Two Oregon congressmen have tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Peter DeFazio, 74, tweeted on Thursday he has tested positive for the virus.

In addition, Rep. Earl Blumenauer said on Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The congressmen are two of several lawmakers that have announced positive test results and are isolating, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who tested positive for COVID-19, a day after appearing unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden.

