Two Oregon Congressmen Test Positive For COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Two Oregon congressmen have tested positive for COVID-19.
Rep. Peter DeFazio, 74, tweeted on Thursday he has tested positive for the virus.
In addition, Rep. Earl Blumenauer said on Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The congressmen are two of several lawmakers that have announced positive test results and are isolating, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who tested positive for COVID-19, a day after appearing unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden.
I tested positive today for COVID-19. Thanks to being fully vaccinated, I am only experiencing mild cold-like symptoms and fatigue. I will follow CDC guidance and quarantine. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated!
— Rep. Peter DeFazio (@RepPeterDeFazio) April 8, 2022
