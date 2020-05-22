Two New Cases Of COVID-19 Related Disease Confirmed In Washington Children
SEATTLE (AP) – The Washington State Department of Health has confirmed two new cases of a new inflammatory ailment in children that is associated with COVID-19.
The Seattle Times reports the new illness, which was first recognized last month in Europe and then in New York state, is now named Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children.
The syndrome bears a resemblance to a rare illness called Kawasaki disease.
Symptoms of Kawasaki disease include persistent fever, skin rash, conjunctivitis, swollen hands or feet, swollen lymph nodes and red, swollen lips.
Seattle Children’s Hospital earlier this month identified a patient with the new illness.
The federal Centers for Disease Control on May 14 published a case definition for the disease.