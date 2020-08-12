      Weather Alert

Two More Large COVID-19 Outbreaks Reported

Aug 12, 2020 @ 2:04pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reported two large COVID-19 outbreaks.

The first is at Good Shepard Health Care System in Umatilla County.

29 people connected to the company have tested positive since July 16th.

The second is at Pan American Berry Growers in Marion County.

22 people connected to the company have tested positive since July 30th.

State and county public health officials are working with the companies to address the situations.

