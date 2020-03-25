Two More Employees At Western State Hospital Test Positive For Coronavirus
SEATTLE (AP) – Two more workers at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing to five the number of people in the 850-bed facility who have acquired the disease.
In the last week, another Western State Hospital employee and two patients were positive for COVID-19.
Workers fear it will get worse due to conditions and the administration’s policies.
A union representative for the staff says they continue to report to work because they care deeply about the patients, but they’re concerned about management’s failure to be proactive with public health guidance.