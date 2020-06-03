Two More COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. – With 2 more reported deaths Wednesday, 159 Oregonians have now died from COVID-19.
One of the deaths is a 68-year-old man in Clackamas County, while the other is a 60-year-old man in Multnomah County.
Both men had underlying medical conditions.
The State also announced 65 more positive tests.
That means Oregon now has 4,280 positive tests and 132,269 negative tests.
2199 people are considered fully recovered, while 112 people remain in the hospital.
Multnomah County leads the way 1194 positive tests and 62 deaths.