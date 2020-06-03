      Weather Alert

Two More COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Oregon

Jun 3, 2020 @ 3:52pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – With 2 more reported deaths Wednesday, 159 Oregonians have now died from COVID-19.

One of the deaths is a 68-year-old man in Clackamas County, while the other is a 60-year-old man in Multnomah County.

Both men had underlying medical conditions.

The State also announced 65 more positive tests.

That means Oregon now has 4,280 positive tests and 132,269 negative tests.

2199 people are considered fully recovered, while 112 people remain in the hospital.

Multnomah County leads the way 1194 positive tests and 62 deaths.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast