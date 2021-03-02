      Weather Alert

Two Men Dead In Strip Club Shooting

Mar 1, 2021 @ 6:03pm
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police say two people were shot and killed at a Southeast Portland strip club over the weekend. Portland police responded about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of two people shot at the Acropolis Steakhouse. Police say medical personnel arrived at the club and found one man dead. Police say another man was taken to a hospital and died Sunday. Neither victim was identified and no information about who shot the men or what happened before the shooting was released. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

