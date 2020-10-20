Two Killed In Historic Columbia River Highway Crash

      Breaking News
Oct 20, 2020 @ 5:39am

TROUTDALE, Ore. — Investigators say a driver crossed the center line on the East Historic Columbia River Highway near the Troutdale Bridge late Sunday afternoon and crashed into a motorhome, killing himself and a passenger.

The deceased are identified as 18-year-old David Collins Jr. and 19-year-old Keausha Mauesby.  The driver of the motorhome was not injured.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says it appears the vehicle that lost control was speeding.

Columbia River Highway David Collins Jr. Keausha Mauesby traffic fatality Troutdale
