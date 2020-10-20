Two Killed In Historic Columbia River Highway Crash
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Investigators say a driver crossed the center line on the East Historic Columbia River Highway near the Troutdale Bridge late Sunday afternoon and crashed into a motorhome, killing himself and a passenger.
The deceased are identified as 18-year-old David Collins Jr. and 19-year-old Keausha Mauesby. The driver of the motorhome was not injured.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says it appears the vehicle that lost control was speeding.