Two Found Dead In NE Portland Home

May 4, 2020 @ 4:49pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland police say two men were found dead from gunshot wounds in a Northeast Portland home.

The OregonLive/OregonLive reports police responded to a home shortly after 7:30 a.m. Monday, and found two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers say they also found a gun believed to have been used in the deaths.

Police say the two men knew each other, but did not disclose the nature of their relationship.

Police did not identify any suspects or mention anyone else involved in the shooting and said they do not believe the shooting poses a current threat to the community.

