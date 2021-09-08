      Weather Alert

Two Fewer Oregonians Hospitalized By COVID-19 Wednesday

Sep 8, 2021 @ 3:35pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 1,138 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday.

That’s two fewer than yesterday.

297 of those patients are in the ICU.

That’s three fewer than Tuesday.

That means in Oregon Wednesday, there are 43 available adult ICU beds and 343 available adult NON-ICU beds.

The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday also reports 2,352 new cases and 47 more virus related deaths.

419 of those cases come from the Tri-County region.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (40), Clackamas (137), Clatsop (6), Columbia (18), Coos (154), Crook (30), Curry (37), Deschutes (86), Douglas (132), Gilliam (2), Grant (2), Harney (19), Hood River (5), Jackson (201), Jefferson (8), Josephine (86), Klamath (85), Lake (21), Lane (142), Lincoln (12), Linn (118), Malheur (82), Marion (257), Morrow (6), Multnomah (147), Polk (64), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (115), Union (7), Wallowa (2), Wasco (29), Washington (135) and Yamhill (139).

 

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Death Toll Tops 40 After Hurricane Ida’s Remnants Blindside Northeast
Multiple Shootings & Armed Robberies In Vancouver
Vancouver Man Accused Of Killing Woman At Gas Station, Held On $2 Million Bail
Man Arrested After Punching Seattle Cop
In-N-Out Burger Purchases Site For New Restaurant At Bridgeport Village
Connect With Us Listen To Us On