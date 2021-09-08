Two Fewer Oregonians Hospitalized By COVID-19 Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. – 1,138 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday.
That’s two fewer than yesterday.
297 of those patients are in the ICU.
That’s three fewer than Tuesday.
That means in Oregon Wednesday, there are 43 available adult ICU beds and 343 available adult NON-ICU beds.
The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday also reports 2,352 new cases and 47 more virus related deaths.
419 of those cases come from the Tri-County region.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (40), Clackamas (137), Clatsop (6), Columbia (18), Coos (154), Crook (30), Curry (37), Deschutes (86), Douglas (132), Gilliam (2), Grant (2), Harney (19), Hood River (5), Jackson (201), Jefferson (8), Josephine (86), Klamath (85), Lake (21), Lane (142), Lincoln (12), Linn (118), Malheur (82), Marion (257), Morrow (6), Multnomah (147), Polk (64), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (115), Union (7), Wallowa (2), Wasco (29), Washington (135) and Yamhill (139).