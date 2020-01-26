Two Drive-by Shootings in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating two drive-by shootings in Portland in less than eight hours. There is no indication that they are related.
Gunshots were fired at the intersection of Northeast Killingsworth Street and Columbia Parkway just before 3:00 on Saturday morning. Two cars pulled up alongside two others that were waiting for the traffic light to turn. A woman behind the wheel was grazed by one of the bullets. It’s unknown if anybody in the vehicles where the gunshots were fired was injured.
Bullets also hit a house and parked car near Southeast 139th and Stark on Friday night. Officers found evidence of gunfire. There were people home, but nobody was inured.