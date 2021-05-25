Two Arrested For Road Rage Shooting In Vancouver
Courtesy: MGN
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two people have been arrested for shooting at a man behind the wheel in Vancouver following a road rage incident on Interstate 205 northbound.
At least one bullet hit the victim’s vehicle on the night of May 12th after he pulled off the freeway into a neighborhood on Northeast 41st Street. The victim is a man in his late 20’s.
31-year-old Tejay Castle and Montgomery Hedges, 36, were arrested Monday with the help of a United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force. They’re charged with Assault I and Drive-By Shooting. Hedges also faces a count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.