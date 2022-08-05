      Weather Alert

Two Arrested After Nearly 90 Gunshots Fired In Old Town

Aug 5, 2022 @ 12:13pm
Courtesy: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. —  Nearly 90 gunshots were fired in Old Town early Friday morning near the scene of two recent homicides.

The shots were fired at Northwest 4th and Davis around 2:00am.

There are no reports of injuries.  Bullets damaged parked cars and a building.

Police arrested two men; 24-year-old Tamarjay Polk and 29-year-old Travis Gaters III.

The neighborhood has seen two people killed and several others wounded within the past week.

Related | 1) One Dead, Two Wounded In Old Town Shooting, 2) Woman Stabbed To Death In Old Town, Suspect Arrested

TAGS
gunshots Homicide NW 4th & Davis Old Town Shooting
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Arrest Made In 2019 Murder Of Portland Activist
WNBA's Griner Convicted At Drug Trial, Sentenced To 9 Years
US Sues Idaho Over Abortion Law, Cites Medical Treatment
Don’t Put Another Liar In Congress To Represent Washington State
Connect With Us Listen To Us On