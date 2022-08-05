Two Arrested After Nearly 90 Gunshots Fired In Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nearly 90 gunshots were fired in Old Town early Friday morning near the scene of two recent homicides.
The shots were fired at Northwest 4th and Davis around 2:00am.
There are no reports of injuries. Bullets damaged parked cars and a building.
Police arrested two men; 24-year-old Tamarjay Polk and 29-year-old Travis Gaters III.
The neighborhood has seen two people killed and several others wounded within the past week.
