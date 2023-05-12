TVF&R Issues Outdoor Burn Ban Ahead Of Record High Temperatures

Tualatin, Ore. — Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue (TVF&R) has enacted a High Fire Danger Burn Ban due to forecasted high temperatures and sustained winds. The ban will be implemented throughout TVF&R’s jurisdiction, which includes parts of Clackamas, Multnomah, Washington, and Yamhill counties. While the ban is expected to be temporary, it will remain in place until weather conditions improve and the risk of fire decreases.

The burn ban prohibits all backyard or open burning, agricultural burning, and any other land clearing, slash, stump, waste, debris, or controlled burning. Any outdoor fires that violate the burn ban may be immediately extinguished. In case of a willful violation, the person responsible may be held liable for costs incurred by the fire agency in controlling, extinguishing, or patrolling the fire, as well as legal fees per ORS 478.965.

However, the burn ban does not apply to small outdoor cooking, warming, or recreational fires. These include portable or permanent fire pits, fire tables, and campfires, with a maximum fuel area of three feet in diameter and two feet in height in a safe location away from combustibles or vegetation, and fully extinguished after use. Additionally, barbeque grills, smokers, and similar cooking appliances that use clean, dry firewood, briquettes, wood chips, pellets, propane, natural gas, or similar fuels are also allowed.

TVF&R will notify the public when the burn ban is lifted via a press release, burn information line 503-259-1789, and www.tvfr.com. The public is encouraged to stay vigilant and to take necessary precautions to prevent wildfires during this time.