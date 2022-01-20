      Weather Alert

Truckers Offered Big Bucks To Drive

Jan 20, 2022 @ 9:11am

STERLING, Virg. — Chuck Kuhn founded JK Moving Services nearly four decades ago.

Kuhn expects a shortage of drivers this year.  Companies across the country have been scrambling to hire and keep drivers.  JK Moving Services is offering $100,000, twice the national average plus benefits.

Because the company offers services nationwide, drivers can come from anywhere.  JK is willing to train drivers and make sure they have correct certifications to be on the road.  Applicants can apply for work on the company’s website.

Moves across the country may take awhile to book.  Kuhn suggests booking early and be flexible.

The pandemic has inspired migration and record low mortgage rates with consumers more motivated to buy a home.

