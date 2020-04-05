Trimet Buses Running Less Often Because of Low Ridership, Demand

      Breaking News
Apr 5, 2020

Portland, Ore. – Ridership on Trimet is down alot, about 50 percent, since the outbreak. Starting Sunday buses and trains are running less often because of the lower demand. About two-thirds of all bus routes will be affected. Max trains will run as normal during the week, and on a Sunday schedule for the whole weekend. Portland streetcar is now running on a weekend schedule everyday. Trimet has not announced any layoffs, but they do have a new hiring freeze. Current openings are not being filled.

