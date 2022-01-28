      Weather Alert

Travis Nelson Chosen To Replace Former House Speaker Tina Kotek

Jan 28, 2022 @ 12:18pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners has chosen Travis Nelson to serve House District 44.

Nelson will serve the remainder of House Speaker Tina Kotek’s term.

Kotek resigned to focus on her run for Governor.

The Democrat is a board certified nurse, the vice president of the Oregon Nurses Association, a founding member of the Alliance of Black Nurses of Oregon, and a delegate to the Democratic National Committee.

He’s also the first Black LGBTQ+ House member and the only black man currently serving in the House.

He says he’s ready to get to work when the session starts Tuesday, “Know that I want to do the absolute best that I can to represent the citizens and the diversity of House District 44.”

 

