Travel Oregon Says Recovery For Leisure And Travel Industry Dismal
File Photo
SALEM, Ore– Things not looking great for the leisure and hospitality industry. Experts with Travel Oregon say this industry has the greatest job losses of all in the state. About 37 percent. As the Covid-19 vaccine becomes more available people will be cautious but once again will consider travel.
That is expected to start at the end of the second quarter and continue through Fall. Those earning $100,000 or more are apt to have the disposal income to get out and about first. Companies remain conservation keeping workers at home . Conventions and work related travel isn’t expected to really bounce back to 2019 pre-Covid levels until 2024.