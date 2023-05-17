KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Trail Blazers Land 3rd Pick In NBA Draft

May 16, 2023 5:57PM PDT
Courtesy: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. – It was a good, not great, day Tuesday for the Portland Trail Blazers.

After finishing with the 5th worst record in the NBA, Rip City moved up from 5th to 3rd in the NBA Draft Lottery.

The San Antonio Spurs are the big winners, moving up to 1st.

Here’s the full draft lottery order:

  1. Spurs
  2. Hornets
  3. Blazers
  4. Rockets
  5. Pistons
  6. Magic
  7. Pacers
  8. Wizards
  9. Jazz
  10. Mavericks
  11. Magic
  12. Thunder
  13. Raptors
  14. Pelicans

