Trail Blazers Land 3rd Pick In NBA Draft

PORTLAND, Ore. – It was a good, not great, day Tuesday for the Portland Trail Blazers.

After finishing with the 5th worst record in the NBA, Rip City moved up from 5th to 3rd in the NBA Draft Lottery.

The San Antonio Spurs are the big winners, moving up to 1st.

Here’s the full draft lottery order:

Spurs Hornets Blazers Rockets Pistons Magic Pacers Wizards Jazz Mavericks Magic Thunder Raptors Pelicans