To reach carbon goals it may take the Northwest economy to collapse
Lars brings on Dr. Doug Ray, a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and formerly worked with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory to discuss the “rising emissions” in Washington. Dr. Ray explains how the growth in the economy and population has created a growing concern for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in order to counter the growing population. Listen below for more.
