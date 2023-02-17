Tigard High School Closed Friday For Shooting Threat Investigation
TIGARD, Ore. — A message from the Tigard-Tualatin School District late Thursday night said that out of an abundance of caution, the school was closing on Friday. They said: “We received information late this evening regarding a threat of violence to our school. We are working in partnership with our school resource officers and local law enforcement to fully investigate this situation.
We are continuing to gather information to determine the credibility of this threat allowing law enforcement partners to interview individuals possibly involved. Out of an abundance of caution, we are prioritizing the safety of our students and staff and closing Tigard High School Friday.
We expect an update from law enforcement by early afternoon. Please watch for further information regarding after-school activities.