Three More Reported COVID-19 Deaths in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. – Three more Oregonians have reportedly died from COVID-19.
That brings the state’s total tally 157 deaths.
One of the deaths is a 36-year-old Multnomah County woman, while the other two are a 66-year-old Multnomah County woman and an 81-year-old Washington County woman.
All three had underlying medical conditions.
The state also reporting Tuesday 33 more positive tests.
That brings the total to 4,220 positive tests and 129,874 negative tests.
Almost 2200 people are considered recovered from the virus, while 102 people remain in the hospital.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (1), Hood River (4), Lincoln (2), Linn (1), Marion (8), Multnomah (10), Umatilla (1), Wasco (2), Washington (4).