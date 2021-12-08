Thieves Damage Junction Boxes Along Washington Freeways

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Thieves have targeted junction boxes belonging to the Washington State Department of Transportation along freeways in King County of late, stealing copper wire, tools and causing well over $100,000 in damage.
The crimes have occurred along SR 167, SR 518 and SR 509.
Washington State Patrol says two suspects were arrested on Tuesday for ripping out copper wire from a junction box on SR 509.
Authorities say the acts are happening during the day, making it look like it’s legitimate work.
Anyone witnessing vandalism or theft in the act is asked to call 9-1-1.