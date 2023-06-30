The US Flies Nuclear-Capable Bombers In A Fresh Show Of Force Against North Korea

FILE – In this photo provided by the South Korean Defense Ministry, U.S. B-52H bombers, center, and F-16 fighter jets and South Korean Air Force F-35A fighter jets, right bottom, fly over the Korean Peninsula during a joint air drill in South Korea on April 14, 2023. The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers to the Korean Peninsula on Friday, June 30, in its latest show of force against North Korea, days after the North staged massive anti-U.S. rallies in its capital. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States has flown nuclear-capable bombers to the Korean Peninsula in its latest show of force against North Korea.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry says the B-52 bombers took part in joint aerial drills with other U.S. and South Korean fighter jets Friday over the peninsula.

The bombers’ flyover is the latest in a series of temporary U.S. deployments of strategic assets in South Korea in response to North Korea’s push to expand its nuclear arsenal.

North Korea could respond to the bombers’ deployment with weapons tests.

On Sunday, North Korea staged massive anti-U.S. rallies in its capital to mark the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War