The Search for the Perfect Pizza Continues!

The staff here at Alpha Media have had a mission: Find the perfect pizza! It’s a hard job, but someone has to do it, right?

We’ve gotten together on several weekends to try out different pizzas in Portland and Vancouver. We’re also heading to the suburbs too, we just haven’t

gotten that far. This past weekend we went to Stark Street Pizza. It’s been around for decades and still has that old-school pizza parlor feel.

We like to have fun in the newsroom, so we asked Rick, the co-owner, and Beverly, the manager to surprise Traffic Guy Jeff Austin by making him a HOT DOG PIZZA.

Apparently, Jeff used to get them in his home state of Texas, but can’t find them here in Oregon. They played along and brought out a beauty, and owner Rick even tried it!

Photo by Veronica Carter