The Portland-Area Covid Vaccine Website Goes Live Again Thursday Morning But It Maybe Easier To Get A Shot In Salem

Feb 24, 2021 @ 3:27pm

Portland, Ore. – The website for covid vaccines in the Portland area will go live again Thursday morning February 25, 2021. But will it actually work for everyone trying to sign up this time? Legacy Health officials and computer experts are busying fixing the site now, after it was overwhelmed by so many people trying to sign up on Monday for shots at the Oregon Convention Center and the Portland Airport. But as they get ready for another round of appointments Thursday morning, other places in Oregon are rolling out vaccines with little or no problems.

Katrina Rothenberger is the Public Health Director for Marion County. She tells News Partner KGW, they have been planning for this for over a year now, and all that planning ahead is starting to show. They are seeing little to no issues distributing shots at the Oregon State Fairgrounds site. Even more, she tells KGW as long as you’re eligible for a shot and sign up for a vaccine at the fairgrounds, you should not be turned away. So if you’re able to make the trip, getting your shot could possibly be easier in Salem right now.

Featured image courtesy of News Partner KGW.

