The Hunt For Asian Giant Hornets Is On In Pacific Northwest

Mar 16, 2021 @ 10:40am
Courtesy Wash. dept of Agriculture

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Wildlife officials in Washington state have said British Columbia and U.S. federal and state agencies will work together to track, trap and eradicate Asian giant hornets in the Pacific Northwest.

The Asian giant hornet species was first spotted in Washington state in 2019 and officials have since been searching for and trying to kill the invasive species.

The hornets kill bees and take bee larvae to feed their own young.

KING-TV reported that Washington’s State Department of Agriculture announced Monday that the agencies made international plans, for public outreach about the hornets, reporting and trapping.

Agency officials say a surveillance program in British Columbia will set up traps.

