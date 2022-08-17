The Future Of Oregon’s Semiconductor Industry

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of Oregon business and political leaders delivered a much anticipated report on the future of the state’s chip industry.
Some big chipmakers are looking at Oregon as a place to expand, but the Oregon Semiconductor Competitiveness Task Force’s report says the state has to move fast to capitalize on a fleeting opportunity. First, it has to make some fixes.
“We are truly in a 50-state race and we can’t miss any opportunities in the very competitive semiconductor industry,” said Governor Kate Brown.
Report authors say a shortage of land, difficult environmental regulations and lack of tax incentives could cause Oregon to miss out on the opportunity.