The Future Of Oregon’s Semiconductor Industry

Aug 17, 2022 @ 2:13pm
Sen. Ron Wyden

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of Oregon business and political leaders delivered a much anticipated report on the future of the state’s chip industry.

Some big chipmakers are looking at Oregon as a place to expand, but the Oregon Semiconductor Competitiveness Task Force’s report says the state has to move fast to capitalize on a fleeting opportunity.  First, it has to make some fixes.

“We are truly in a 50-state race and we can’t miss any opportunities in the very competitive semiconductor industry,” said Governor Kate Brown.

Gov. Kate Brown

Report authors say a shortage of land, difficult environmental regulations and lack of tax incentives could cause Oregon to miss out on the opportunity.

 

