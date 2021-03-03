Teachers In Washington Move Ahead To Receive Covid Shots
TACOMA, Wa– Teachers in Washington State have been given a clear path to receive the Coronavirus vaccine. In part of a written statement Governor Jay Inslee says, “The good news is that schools will be able to open and we are pleased that teachers will be back in the classroom. This should give teachers more confidence. The President has directed us to add PreK-12 educators, school staff and licensed childcare workers to our vaccination prioritization. Therefore, we are adding these workers to Washington Phase 1B-1 Immediately. ”
Pharmacies like Walgreens, QFC, Costco, Kroger, Safeway, and Albertsons will be getting much more vaccine from Federal resources. States will continue to get their shipments as usual.