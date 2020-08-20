Tacoma Police Officer Cleared In Shooting
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A prosecutor has legally cleared a Tacoma police officer of wrongdoing after he fatally shot a man.
Pierce County Prosecutor Mary Robnett said in her decision Tuesday that the officer acted lawfully when he fired 11 shots at Bennie Branch, hitting him seven times.
Those that want the officer, Ryan Bradley, charged argue Branch, a Black man, wasn’t armed and say the gunshots to his backside prove he was trying to run away.
The prosecutor says Branch had an Airsoft gun that resembled a handgun and was violent in resisting police.
The News Tribune reports the Police Department will review the case internally to determine whether Bradley followed proper protocols.