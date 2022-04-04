Suspects Wanted For Shooting Kids In Milwaukie

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Two kids playing outside were shot with a BB or airsoft-type gun fired from the sunroof of a passing vehicle on Sunday afternoon.
Somebody shot them on Southeast Park Street between Wood Avenue and Home Avenue around 3:15pm. Their injuries are said to be minor.
The vehicle is said be a dark blue van similar to a Dodge Caravan or Honda Odyssey. The shooter is described as a white juvenile male with short brown hair who was wearing a white t-shirt. Another passenger appeared to be a white juvenile male wearing a red or orange colored shirt. The victims were not able to get a description of the driver.
The kids say the suspects laughed as they took off driving south on Wood Avenue. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the suspects is asked to call Milwaukie Police at (503) 786-7500.