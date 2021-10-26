Suspects Wanted For Damaging Gate At Historic Oregon City Elevator

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Police are looking for three suspects wanted for trespassing and damaging the gate at the historic Oregon City Elevator at 6th and High Street.
The suspects, believed to be males in their late teens to early 20’s wearing dark clothing, broke into the elevator after damaging the metal gate leading to the platform about 3:00am on the morning of October 20th. They may have filmed it with their phones.
Investigators say two days later, the gate was damaged again, possibly by the same suspects.
A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to their arrests. Anyone with leads is asked to call the Oregon City Tip Line at (503) 905-3505.
The elevator goes back to the early days of Oregon City when much of the town was along the Willamette River. They needed a way to transport goods up the hillside. Voters in 1912 approved funding through a ballot measure and the public took the first ride on the elevator in 1915.