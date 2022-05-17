      Weather Alert

Suspect Wanted For Vandalizing NE Portland Community Center

May 17, 2022 @ 4:36pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect is wanted for tagging graffiti on the front doors of a community center in Northeast Portland whose mission is to help others.

On May 11th around 6:00pm, a man who appears to be in his late teens passes the front doors of the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization’s Pacific Islander and Asian Family Center on Northeast Sandy Blvd. near 81st Avenue and then applies gold paint on the glass.

The organization says the graffiti depicts a hammer and sickle and the letters “NPA” and “CPP”, which may be linked to a terrorist organization in the Philippines.  Police are investigating this as a bias crime.

If you can identify the suspect, you asked to leave a tip online.

