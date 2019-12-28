Suspect Steals Ambulance and Crashes on Interstate 5
KELSO, Wash. — An ambulance was stolen as medics with Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue were helping someone in Kelso on Friday afternoon. 31-year-old Cody Snow hopped in the ambulance on Sierra Drive and drove away.
He turned on the emergency lights and led sheriff’s deputies on a chase of 80 to 90 mph onto Interstate 5 before police used spike strips near mile post 24. It caused him to crash the ambulance into the median and land on railroad tracks. He refused to come out, so a K-9 was sent it.
Snow was taken to the Cowlitz County Jail charged with theft of motor vehicle, attempting to elude law enforcement, malicious mischief, theft, violation of Uniform Controlled Substances Act, and driving with a suspended license.