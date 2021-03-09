Suspect Arrested In Lents After Shooting Victim Rushed To Hospital
Portland, Ore. – Update: Portland police have one person in custody about three and a half hours after a shooting and manhunt for the suspect. Police say the person who tried to run away from officers, was ultimately arrested inside the perimeter setup by officers.
Original story:
Police are hunting for a shooting suspect Monday afternoon in the Lents neighborhood of Southeast Portland. Lieutenant Greg Pashley with Portland Police says they were called to the area near 110th and Foster Road just after 3pm. That’s where officers found a victim who was apparently suffering from a gunshot wound, they were rushed to the hospital. Lt. Pashley says officers setup a perimeter and called out the SERT team to help catch the suspect. While searching for the suspect, police say one person jumped up and started running away from officers. The person was able to get away.
The shooting happened in an area near the Springwater Corridor Trail, and several large wetlands and green spaces including Brookside Wetlands and Beggars Tick Wildlife Refuge.