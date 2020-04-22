      Breaking News
Survey Finds 47% Of Working Oregonians Are Drinking At Home

Apr 22, 2020 @ 6:54am

PORTLAND, Ore. — A survey of nearly 13,000 workers by the social network, Fishbowl, found that 42% of workers nationwide have been drinking alcohol while on the job working from home.

The figures are higher (47%) in Oregon, Connecticut, and North Carolina.  Washington polled at 46%.

The poll found that the highest percentage was among those employees who work in advertising and marketing.

20% say they have stocked up on alcohol.  Marketwatch reports a 55% spike in the sale of beer, wine and spirits during the third week of March.

More than half (54%) of those surveyed also say they fear being laid off.

