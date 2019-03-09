Surprise Snow Blankets Parts Of Portland Area
By Jim Ferretti
|
Mar 8, 2019 @ 7:11 PM

Portland, Ore. — While snow showers were in the forecast for the Portland metro area Friday night, up to 2 inches of snow fell from Lake Oswego and Tigard, east to Happy Valley and Gresham.

Just after 6:00 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow showers. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches.

* WHERE...Greater Portland Metro Area, mainly from the southwest
  metro area near Lake Oswego and Tigard extending east-northeast
  to Happy Valley and Gresham.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
