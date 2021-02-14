Sunday Weather Snapshot From The National Weather Service

Happy Chilly Valentine's Day! Temperatures in central Willamette Vly and south PDX metro will rise above freezing today. Most of PDX metro, inland SW WA, Gorge, and Hood River Vly will stay below freezing, with freezing rain and snow on tap for today. #orwx #wawx #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/z4Nw000aVl
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) February 14, 2021
Happy Chilly Valentine's Day! Temperatures in central Willamette Vly and south PDX metro will rise above freezing today. Most of PDX metro, inland SW WA, Gorge, and Hood River Vly will stay below freezing, with freezing rain and snow on tap for today. #orwx #wawx #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/z4Nw000aVl
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) February 14, 2021