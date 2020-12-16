      Weather Alert

Street Improvements Coming To SE Portland in 2021

Dec 16, 2020 @ 7:28am

PORTLAND, Ore.– Ask anyone who lives in a part of Southeast Portland that doesn’t have sidewalks or has to dodge a pothole every 2 or 3 feet how important it is to get those things fixed.  The Portland Bureau of Transportation has just announced an $11,000,000 fix.

The project is formally called the East Portland Access to Employment and Education project.  It will provide workers and families of all incomes to jobs, businesses, and education opportunities. it will build sidewalks, street crossings, bike lanes, paved paths and other safety improvements in multiple neighborhoods of East Portland.

