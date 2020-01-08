Statewide Hate And Bias Crime Hotline Now Available
Salem, Or. – The Oregon Justice Department’s new hate and bias crime hot line is now plugged in. The hot line which began this month is part of new updates to the state’s hate crime laws. The number to call is 1-844-924-BIAS. Operators will be on duty 9am-5pm Monday through Friday.
Kristin Edmundson at DOJ says they plan a state wide media push later this month. Debra Porta, Executive Director of Pride NW welcomes the new statewide effort. She says “when I’m in meetings at other places where people talk about reporting and what the numbers they say, it’s very well known they’re under reporting whether it’s our community or other communities.”