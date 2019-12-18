State Reduces Sentence After Police Conduct Questioned
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man who raised questions about the integrity of the police investigation that led to his prosecution has won release from prison eight years into a 20-year sentence for hiring a hit man to kill an acquaintance.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the state won’t say why it agreed to dramatically reduce Gary Tiffee’s sentence, but his appeal paints a cozy association between the Springfield detective who investigated the case and an informant he relied on.
Tiffee was convicted in 2012 in a murder-for-hire plot involving an acquaintance, a scheme captured on a court-approved body wire.
He pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement.