State Reduces Sentence After Police Conduct Questioned

Dec 18, 2019 @ 12:32pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man who raised questions about the integrity of the police investigation that led to his prosecution has won release from prison eight years into a 20-year sentence for hiring a hit man to kill an acquaintance.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the state won’t say why it agreed to dramatically reduce Gary Tiffee’s sentence, but his appeal paints a cozy association between the Springfield detective who investigated the case and an informant he relied on.

Tiffee was convicted in 2012 in a murder-for-hire plot involving an acquaintance, a scheme captured on a court-approved body wire.

He pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement.

TAGS
Conduct police Sentence
