Starbucks Needle Drop?

Syringes and dirty needles have become such a problem in Starbucks bathrooms that the company is installing needle-disposal boxes in certain locations. The Business Insider reports more than 3,700 people signed a petition on Coworker.org asking for these boxes in high risk bathrooms. They say they’ve been pricked by these needles when taking out the garbage and it’s gotta stop. Last Fall, three Starbucks employees in Seattle said they encountered hypodermic needles on the job almost every day and even had to take antiviral meds to protect themselves from HIV and hepatitis. The coffee giant is exploring different solutions like disposal boxes and using heavier-duty trash bags to prevent needle pokes.

